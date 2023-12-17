Will Levis says he’s OK after late-game injury in loss to Texans

Titans quarterback Will Levis dodged a bullet on his last play of today’s overtime loss to the Texans.

Levis, who was sacked and bent backward in a pile, said he initially feared he had suffered a major injury but felt OK afterward and doesn’t think it’s anything serious.

“I thought it was worse, how I got rolled up on, but we’ll see how it feels tomorrow,” Levis said. “Could have been a lot worse but I think I’ll be alright.”

Unfortunately for Levis and the Titans, his teammates gave up a game-winning field goal drive to the Texans to end overtime, and Tennessee is now mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. But with three games remaining, Levis expects to keep playing and keep getting experience for next year, when the Titans will hope they’re not eliminated by mid-December.