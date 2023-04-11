 Skip navigation
Will Levis set for Wednesday visit with Buccaneers

  
Published April 11, 2023 07:46 AM
The Buccaneers signed Baker Mayfield as a free agent last month to go with Kyle Trask, but that is not stopping the team from spending time with other quarterbacks.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Will Levis is set to visit with the team on Wednesday. The former Kentucky signal caller has also spent time with the Colts, Falcons, Panthers, Raiders, Texans, and Titans as part of the pre-draft process.

Levis is generally projected to come off the board well before the Buccaneers are set to pick with the 19th overall selection, but they’ll be prepared should things change once the first round gets underway in a couple of weeks.

The Buccaneers have also met with former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker as they continue to chart their post-Tom Brady course at quarterback.