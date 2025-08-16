Will NFL, Rashee Rice come to an agreement on length of suspension?

Regardless of whether the NFL should have immediately set a hearing in the Rashee Rice disciplinary case the instant he pleaded guilty to two felonies on July 17, the league and Rice haven’t been able to strike a deal on suspension.

The league, as recently noted by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, proposed a suspension that would last more than half of the season. Rice’s position is that there’s no precedent for that kind of punishment.

Rice’s side undoubtedly will point to the fact that the league suspended Jets cornerback Brandon Echols only one game in 2023, after causing a crash at a high rate of speed. Another driver was injured in the wreck, resulting in broken ribs and spinal surgery.

The league would likely say there’s no precedent to support a lengthy suspension of Rice, because the situation itself is unprecedented. First, he was racing. In broad daylight on a Dallas highway. Second, he caused a multi-car pileup that easily could have killed someone. Third, injuries happened. Fourth, the whole thing was caught on video.

Then there’s the fact that Rice initially left the scene. Although he eventually realized he had no choice but to admit he was driving, expect the hearing before Judge Sue L. Robinson to include evidence regarding Rice’s behavior after the crash.

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison, who was charged with DUI and pleaded to a lesser misdemeanor charge, recently received a three-game suspension. Yes, it’s a different policy. Regardless, Rice pleaded guilty to two felonies. He’ll spend 30 days in jail. He should get four games, at a minimum.

The real question is whether Judge Robinson (and, on appeal, the Commissioner or his designee) will ignore the fact that no one was killed and determine a punishment aimed at deterring others from playing Russian roulette with a two-ton steel machine on wheels.

Because that’s what Rice did, regardless of the fact that he (and those in the other cars around him) got lucky.

The two sides can reach an agreement on a suspension at any time. If they don’t, a hearing will happen on September 30. Rice will be available to play until the case ends.

And, yes, folks in the league continue to be confused by the league’s departure from the standard practice resolving suspensions before Week 1. Whatever the reason(s), it’s not the way these situations are typically handled.