Will the names of the other NFLPA finalists be kept secret?

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Will the names of the other NFLPA finalists be kept secret?

  • By
  • Mike Florio,
  • By
  • Mike Florio
  
Published June 29, 2023 08:25 PM

The NFL Players Association took great pains to keep the process of selecting, vetting, and voting on candidates for the executive director job completely secret. From amending the Constitution to thereafter safeguarding the names until the board of player representatives received them this week, the union pulled off its goal of complete and total (and ill-advised) secrecy.

The extreme confidentiality necessarily ended once the 48 players who showed up for the selection meeting received the names. NFLPA president JC Tretter admitted that during a Wednesday press conference.

“And if you guys want to continue the confidentiality, we would love to see it, but it’s up to you,” Tretter said, recounting his comments to the player representatives. “And the board unanimously said, ‘We want to keep it confidential.’ And to their credit, they did it.”

They did it, so far. But 48 players attended the meeting. They now know the name(s) of the other candidate(s). Will any of them disclose that information to anyone else?

They should be disclosing that information to their teammates. And their teammates should be asking for that information. The fact that players haven’t already clamored to get the information from their representatives proves that they just don’t care enough to have even the most basic curiosity as to the other candidate(s) that Lloyd Howell beat out.

Ultimately, it’s apathy that allowed the union to pull this off. If the union had a rank-and-file membership that was fully engaged, players would have demanded to know the candidates for the job, so that they could provide their opinions to their elected representatives.

Tretter acknowledged that on Wednesday. “You speak for your locker room, and you trust the people you elect,” Tretter said as to the player representatives.

That doesn’t mean the players give their representatives a blank check to make major decisions on issues like, you know, leadership of the entire union without having a chance to chime in.

Again, the union wanted to minimize external influence over the process. In so doing, they completely disregarded any internal influence over the process, robbing all players of a voice in whether the next executive director should be Lloyd Howell or someone else.

Who would the someone else be? No one knows. Mainly because the players apparently don’t want to know. Proving that their own apathy was indeed weaponized against them.

And if it worked this time, look for it to continue.