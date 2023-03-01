 Skip navigation
Wink Martindale on Colts interview: Some things they wanted to do that I didn’t want to do

  
Published March 1, 2023 06:55 AM
Wink Martindale interviewed for the Colts head coaching job earlier this year, but he will be back for a second season as the Giants defensive coordinator after the Colts opted to hire Shane Steichen instead.

Martindale said he was “glad” to have the opportunity to meet with the Colts and called team owner Jim Irsay a “very fascinating guy,” but he indicated there were some areas where he and the team did not see eye to eye.

“I do know I was a leading candidate, but there were some things they wanted to do that I didn’t want to do,” Martindale said, via Bob Brookover of NJ.com.

Martindale said that he feels he’s at a “prime destination” with the Giants and a repeat of their 2022 success would likely position him well for more conversations about head coaching jobs in the future.