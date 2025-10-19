With 119 receiving yards, Justin Jefferson will be the fastest to 8,000

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson can make a little history on Sunday.

Jefferson will be playing his 83rd regular-season game against the Eagles. He has 7,881 career receiving yards.

With 119, he’ll be the fastest player to get to 8,000 receiving yards, per NBC Sports research.

Julio Jones got there in 85 games. Which gives Jefferson two games to set a new record.

In the past two games, Jefferson has had 123 yards (against the Browns) and 126 yards (against the Steelers). And his production has spiked with Carson Wentz replacing the injured J.J. McCarthy (ankle) at quarterback. In two games with McCarthy as the starter, Jefferson had a total of 125 receiving yards.

That fact alone could have the Vikings ride with Wentz until they are certain that McCarthy is ready to run the offense as well as Wentz has been doing it.

Far more importantly than any record, the Vikings are trying to get to 4-2 against the currently 4-2 Eagles.