NFL Week 11 superlatives
Florio ‘amazed’ it took so long to bench Fields
Raiders need lots of work to turn franchise around

With Aaron Rodgers injured, Steelers worked out a pair of quarterbacks

  
Published November 18, 2025 07:22 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a fractured wrist. Coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t closed the door on Rodgers playing on Sunday, at the Bears.

The Steelers are nevertheless preparing for the possibility that Rodgers won’t be available.

On Tuesday, the Steelers worked out quarterbacks Jason Bean and Tanner Mordecai. Neither was signed. Either would ostensibly serve as the third-string quarterback, if Rodgers doesn’t play. The Steelers currently have no quarterbacks on the practice squad.

And if a decision is made that Rodgers can’t play with a fractured bone in his wrist, he could (in theory) be placed on injured reserve, creating a longer-term need for another quarterback, in addition to Mason Rudolph and Will Howard.

Bean, undrafted in 2024 out of Kansas, spent time last year with the Colts. Mordecai finished his college career at Wisconsin. He also was undrafted in 2024. He has spent time with the 49ers.