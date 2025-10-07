With Joe Flacco gone, Shedeur Sanders moves to No. 2 quarterback

The Browns have traded former starting quarterback Joe Flacco to the Bengals. The moved opened the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders has filled it. For now.

Sanders is listed as the backup for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns have no other quarterbacks on the active roster. Bailey Zappe is on the practice squad. He could, in theory, be elevated for Sunday’ game at Pittsburgh — and he also could be given the primary backup role, bumping Sanders back to No. 3.

It’s also possible that the Browns will sign a veteran quarterback who lands at No. 2, given his playing experience relative to Sanders. (Deshaun Watson is on the team, but he remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.)

When the game starts, it will be an important difference. The No. 2 quarterback can enter the game at any time. The No. 3 quarterback, if designated as he team’s emergency option, may play only if the first two quarterbacks are injured or ejected.

More information could come on Wednesday, when coach Kevin Stefanski next addresses the media. And when Shedeur Sanders will be available in the locker room, presumably to do something other than mime.