 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

flacco_pft_pm.jpg
Will trading for Flacco benefit Bengals?
nbc_pft_marksanchezv2_251007.jpg
Sanchez incident an ‘all-time bizarre’ curveball
nbc_pft_gannondemercado_251007.jpg
Did Gannon drop the ball on Demercado’s fumble?

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Joe Flacco gone, Shedeur Sanders moves to No. 2 quarterback

  
Published October 7, 2025 04:37 PM

The Browns have traded former starting quarterback Joe Flacco to the Bengals. The moved opened the No. 2 spot on the quarterback depth chart.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders has filled it. For now.

Sanders is listed as the backup for fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The Browns have no other quarterbacks on the active roster. Bailey Zappe is on the practice squad. He could, in theory, be elevated for Sunday’ game at Pittsburgh — and he also could be given the primary backup role, bumping Sanders back to No. 3.

It’s also possible that the Browns will sign a veteran quarterback who lands at No. 2, given his playing experience relative to Sanders. (Deshaun Watson is on the team, but he remains on the Physically Unable to Perform list.)

When the game starts, it will be an important difference. The No. 2 quarterback can enter the game at any time. The No. 3 quarterback, if designated as he team’s emergency option, may play only if the first two quarterbacks are injured or ejected.

More information could come on Wednesday, when coach Kevin Stefanski next addresses the media. And when Shedeur Sanders will be available in the locker room, presumably to do something other than mime.