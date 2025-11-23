 Skip navigation
With Kareem Hunt TD, Chiefs down 20-17 to Colts in fourth quarter

  
Published November 23, 2025 03:43 PM

The Chiefs are trying to make a comeback.

After fumbling deep in Indianapolis territory on Kansas City’s previous possession, running back Kareem Hunt put the ball in the box for a 2-yard touchdown.

With a successful two-point conversion, the Chiefs trail the Colts 20-17 with 8:37 left in the fourth quarter.

Nothing has come easy for the Chiefs’ offense against the Colts’ defense, coordinated by Lou Anarumo. But Kansas City has been able to drive down the field for much of the game, racking up 25 first downs.

Hunt’s 2-yard run was the first touchdown of the day for Kansas City.

Hunt has 70 yards on 17 carries so far on Sunday, along with three catches for 26 yards.