With Matthew Stafford out, Jimmy Garoppolo is the man for the Rams

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is currently week to week with a back problem. That makes Jimmy Garoppolo the man in L.A., until Stafford is ready.

“I think Jimmy Garoppolo is a starting quarterback,” Rams coach Sean McVay recently told reporters. “Obviously, we feel so fortunate to have somebody like Matthew leading the way, but Jimmy’s done a great job. I think he’s shown good command the first couple days. I’ve always thought he was a high-caliber player.”

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who worked with Garoppolo from his arrival in San Francisco via trade in 2017 through 2020, offered similar praise for the former 49ers starter.

“I mean, he’s a proven, very good quarterback in this league,” LaFleur told reporters. “Obviously I have a huge history with him. I’ve always loved Jimmy as a person. I’ve always loved his game and respected his game. Now going into year two [with the Rmas[, he knows this locker room and the guys don’t blink when he’s out there because he has command of that huddle. The coolest part, and I’ve been on record saying this, he’s got Matthew’s back at a level that is so awesome. He wants Matthew to be out here in the worst way, just like we all do. Until then, he’s just going to do what Jimmy does.”

That could make the Week 5 Thursday night visit from the 49ers very interesting, in the unlikely event Stafford isn’t able to play. More broadly, it makes the division rivalry between a pair of potential Super Bowl contenders far more compelling.