With new contract in hand, Andy Reid poised to become the winningest coach in NFL history

Andy Reid is now signed with the Chiefs through 2029, and that gives him a great chance of retiring as the NFL’s all-time leader in wins by a head coach, both in the regular season and in the postseason.

The Chiefs have both Reid and Patrick Mahomes locked up with long-term contracts, which means Reid could easily continue averaging 12 or 13 wins a season. (The Chiefs have averaged 12.5 regular-season wins per year in Mahomes’ six years as their starting quarterback.)

Reid currently has 258 regular-season wins in his coaching career, 70 behind all-time record holder Don Shula. If the Chiefs keep winning 12.5 games a year, Reid will surpass Shula during the 2029 season.

Reid also has 26 career postseason wins, five behind all-time record holder Bill Belichick. If the Chiefs continue averaging 2.5 postseason wins per year, as they have in Mahomes’ six seasons so far, Reid will tie Belichick following the 2025 season and break the record following the 2026 season.

Reid’s total of 284 combined regular season and postseason wins is 63 behind Shula, and at Reid’s current pace he’d break Shula’s combined wins record during the 2028 season.

It’s possible that Belichick, who has 302 career regular-season wins, could return to coaching and also give Shula’s record a run. But given that any team Belichick is taking over would be rebuilding, and given that Belichick is 72 and Reid is 66, Reid’s future is a lot brighter than Belichick’s.

By the time Reid has coached the final year of his new contract, he’s likely to be the winningest coach in NFL history.