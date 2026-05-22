With Olympics looming, USA Football hires Marcel Reece for a key role

USA Football soon will step into the spotlight, when it comes to figuring out the members of the 2028 Olympics flag football team. To assist that process, USA Football has made a key hire.

The sport’s national governing body announced on Thursday that former NFL fullback Marcel Reece has become the group’s Senior Vice President of Football Strategy & Operations.

Per the press release, USA Football explains that Reece now oversees the “football operation, driving the strategy, vision and success of the organization’s national team programs, Olympic and high-performance pathways, scouting and talent identification, athlete development and grassroots growth, as well as USA Football’s events portfolio.”

“In a short time with USA Football, Marcel has already made meaningful contributions to our organization,” USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said. “With the Olympics on the horizon and the game growing at every level, this is exactly the right time to bring him on board full-time. His background as both a player and an executive brings a perspective that is truly unique and will strengthen everything our team has built, positioning us well for 2028 and beyond.”

A three-time Pro Bowler, the 40-year-old Reece primarily played for the Raiders. He spent three years working in the Raiders’ front office.

“Flag football’s Olympic debut in Los Angeles is a historic moment for the sport, and I’m proud to be part of this organization as we prepare for it,” Reece said.

USA Football plans to announce its selection process for the men’s national team for the 2028 Olympics later this year. Reece will not be heavily involved in that process.