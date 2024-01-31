With Tom Brady taking his spot, Greg Olsen plans to look at “the entire spectrum of opportunities”

Fox’s Greg Olsen will lose his spot as the network’s No. 1 NFL analyst, but not because of anything he did or failed to do. The job is being handed to Tom Brady, sight unseen.

Olsen surely won’t now be out of sight.

The former NFL tight end told Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com that he’ll consider “the entire spectrum of opportunities,” with Fox and with other networks.

He has a clear loyalty to his current employer.

“Fox [decision-makers] were the ones that believed in me from the beginning,” Olsen said. “They gave me my first opportunities to do this when I was still playing back in 2017 on a bye week. No one was adamant about my future in this business as much as Fox was. I’ll forever be grateful for that.”

Contracts can get in the way of the “spectrum of opportunities.” While the details have not yet been disclosed, it’s hard to imagine Fox stopping Olsen from leaving for a top spot with another network.

The only problem is that no spot is available. Unless, of course, some other network decides to buy out its current top analyst and bring in Olsen. Given the job Olsen has done, it’s not as crazy as it sounds.