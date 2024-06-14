With Trevor Lawrence deal, Jaguars were smart to get ahead of ongoing moves in quarterback market

 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_odunze_240614.jpg
Odunze can help Bears ‘transcend’ their offense
nbc_pft_takeyourpick_240614.jpg
Take Your Pick: Predicting rookie leaders
nbc_pft_chiefsrings_240614.jpg
Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings appear to have a typo

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

With Trevor Lawrence deal, Jaguars were smart to get ahead of ongoing moves in quarterback market

  
Published June 14, 2024 10:24 AM

They say the NFL is a deadline-driven business. The new contract signed by Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence was not the product of any obvious deadline.

The deadline was, as a practical matter, continuous.

Some teams refuse to acknowledge that time is not on their side. Any given day could be the day that someone else signs a contract that sends the market higher. The Jaguars could have waited for other quarterbacks to get their contracts, or they could have just gotten it done.

They did it after only three seasons. They did it with two years left on his rookie deal. The five-year extension puts him under contract for seven years. The new-money average of $55 million will yield to a much lower number when the deal is evaluated from signing. (We’ll have the full details soon, hopefully.)

Regardless, if the Jaguars had waited, the price would have gone up. So once the Jaguars decided (as they clearly have) that Lawrence is their guy, the sooner they signed him, the cheaper it would be.

Yes, it’s fair to ask this question: Who were they bidding against? But if he’s their guy, it doesn’t matter. They don’t want to be in a position to be bidding against anyone for Lawrence.

This is the way to ensure it. At the best possible price.