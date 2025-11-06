Without YouTube TV audience, Monday Night Football audience drops 21.4 percent from Week 9 2024

The first major data point is in regarding the absence of ESPN and ABC from YouTube TV.

Monday night’s game between the Cardinals and the Cowboys drew an average audience of 16.2 million viewers across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, and NFL+.

The release calls it ESPN’s “second-highest Week 9 audience since 2011.” In most years since 2011, however, the game was not also televised by ABC.

The impact of the YouTube TV blackout isn’t clear. Many who would have quickly and easily watched through YouTube TV may have found a workaround through rabbit ears, NFL+, or some other streaming app. And even though the numbers still count, those who had to spend time, effort, and/or money on a different way to watch the game surely weren’t happy with having to scramble.

The release makes no mention of the comparison to last year’s Week 9 audience. And for good reason. Even without the Nielsen Big Data + Panel bump, Bucs-Chiefs in Week 9 2024 averaged 20.6 million. That makes this year’s Week 9 audience a 21.4-percent reduction from Week 9 a year ago.

And then there’s the Cowboys factor. They always provide a rating boost. Last year, their Week 14 appearance on Monday night against the Bengals averaged 18.7 million viewers — even though Dallas entered that game with a 5-7 record and the Bengals were 4-8.

It would be interesting to see the full breakdown between ABC and the various cable channels. That would shed light on the number of people who relied on the free, over-the-air signal versus some form of pay-based TV.

Regardless, the number surely would have been higher if the game has been available quickly and easily to YouTube TV customers. Whether that prompts a concerted effort to end the impasse remains to be seen.

And the clock keeps ticking. In five days, the Packers host the Eagles on Monday Night Football.