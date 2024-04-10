Woody Johnson: Aaron Rodgers V.P. speculation was “a momentary distraction . . . like going in the dark room”

Jets owner Woody Johnson has jokes. Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not find them funny.

In a recent appearance on Fox News, Johnson was asked about Rodgers’s short-lived dalliance with becoming the running mate of presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

“He is getting back to football 100 percent,” Johnson said via the New York Post. “He never left football. That was a momentary distraction — maybe like going in the dark room or whatever. But he’s back 100 percent. Great leader. I tell the receivers: ‘You count to 10, hold your hands up and look around, the ball will be there.’”

The distraction might have been momentary, but it was significant. The Jets had no idea what he was planning to do. He was off the grid. Johnson and others in the organization’s brain trust spent a few days wondering whether Rodgers would try to campaign while playing, or whether he’d just walk away from football altogether.

Regardless, it ended as fast as it started. And it avoids a potentially awkward mess for the Jets, at a time when everyone who doesn’t hold equity in the team is on the hot seat.

Complicating the situation would have been Johnson’s unabashed support of Donald Trump for a return to the presidency. Johnson, we’ve heard, is eyeing a potential return to England, as the U.S. ambassador.