Woody Johnson agrees to purchase stake in Crystal Palace soccer team

Jets owner Woody Johnson once served as the United States ambassador to the United Kingdom and he’s now buying into England’s biggest sports league.

The Premier League soccer team Crystal Palace announced on Monday that Johnson has agreed to purchase a stake in the team. He is set to buy the 43 percent share owned by John Textor for what Mark Ogden of ESPN.com reports is a $254 million deal.

“Whilst the completion is pending approval from the Premier League and Women’s Super League, we do not envisage any issues and look forward to welcoming Woody as a partner and director of the club,” Crystal Palace said in a statement.

The move makes Johnson partners with a couple of other NFL owners as Commanders principal owner Josh Harris, and Commanders minority owner David Blitzer own the majority stake in the team along with Steve Parish.