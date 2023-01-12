Woody Johnson: Jets are ready to spend big if there’s a veteran QB we need

Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to pay what it would cost to add a veteran franchise quarterback next season.

Johnson told reporters today that if Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh tell him there’s a veteran quarterback they need, Johnson will “absolutely” be ready to spend what it takes to get him.

“That’s the missing piece,” Johnson said of a franchise quarterback.

Tom Brady is the only quarterback currently slated to hit free agency who would likely command a lucrative contract, but the Jets may be exploring which expensive veterans could be available in a trade. If there’s a good one available, Johnson is ready to write the check.