Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Woody Johnson: Jets are ready to spend big if there's a veteran QB we need

  
Published January 12, 2023 07:22 AM
January 12, 2023 08:53 AM
Despite Tampa Bay’s turbulent season, Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore why Tom Brady is more than capable of pulling together a strong postseason start against the Cowboys.

Jets owner Woody Johnson is ready to pay what it would cost to add a veteran franchise quarterback next season.

Johnson told reporters today that if Jets General Manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh tell him there’s a veteran quarterback they need, Johnson will “absolutely” be ready to spend what it takes to get him.

“That’s the missing piece,” Johnson said of a franchise quarterback.

Tom Brady is the only quarterback currently slated to hit free agency who would likely command a lucrative contract, but the Jets may be exploring which expensive veterans could be available in a trade. If there’s a good one available, Johnson is ready to write the check.