Woody Johnson reportedly eyes a stake in Crystal Palace soccer club

  
Published June 12, 2025 04:24 PM

Woody Johnson’s teenage sons may soon be downloading EA FC 25.

Via Mark Ogden of ESPN.com, the owner of the Jets is in talks to purchase 43 percent of the Crystal Palace soccer club. He’d pay roughly $272 million for a minority stake in the franchise.

Crystal Palace is currently run by Steve Parish, Commanders principal owner Josh Harris, and Commanders minority owner David Blitzer.

Johnson, who is regarded as the leading candidate to purchase the Crystal Palace stake, bought the Jets in 2000. The Jets last made the playoffs in 2010.

In 2024, Johnson fired coach Robert Saleh early in the season. Late in the year, a report emerged regarding his teenage sons’ roles with the team, including a claim that Johnson once stopped a trade for receiver Jerry Jeudy because his sons believed Jeudy’s ratings in the Madden video game were too low.

This year, the Jets are attempting a cultural reset, with coach Aaron Glenn and G.M. Darren Mougey. Ultimately, whether it works could hinge on whether Woody lets his football people run the show.