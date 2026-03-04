Woody Marks on David Montgomery trade: Looking to have same joy he had with Jahmyr Gibbs

The Texans are set to add running back David Montgomery in a trade with the Lions when the new league year starts next week and their leading rusher for 2025 says he’s looking forward to having Montgomery in Houston.

Woody Marks ran 196 times for 703 yards while splitting time with Nick Chubb last season and the Montgomery trade ensures he’ll be in line for another timeshare in his second NFL season. That could limit his chances to build on his rookie performance, but Marks said that he’s hoping to capture some of what the Lions were able to do with Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs in their backfield.

“I’m very excited,” Marks said, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC. “Just looking back at the clips with him and Jahmyr Gibbs, it looked like they was having so much fun out there. When the running back room doing good and everybody blocking, it’s a party in the running back room. So, we’re looking to have that same joy him and Jahmyr Gibbs had bringing it down here in Houston.”

Marks caught 261 passes over his five seasons in college, but only had 24 for the Texans last year. If he can make more of an impact in that area, the Texans’ combo will stand a better chance of reminding people of what the Lions have rolled out on offense the last few seasons.