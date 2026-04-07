WR Chris Bell to visit Jets and Colts, have Combine medical recheck this week

Former Louisville wide receiver Chris Bell is set for a busy week.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bell is visiting with the Jets on Tuesday. He’ll then head to Indianapolis for a meeting with the Colts and a Combine medical recheck.

Bell tore his ACL in a November game last year, which is why he’ll be heading for another medical check this week. He had 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns before his injury and 151 catches for 2,166 yards and 12 touchdowns over his entire run with the Cardinals.

Rapoport adds that Bell is also slated to meet with the Raiders and Cowboys ahead of the draft later this month.