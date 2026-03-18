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WR Cody White re-signs with Seahawks

  
Published March 18, 2026 04:04 PM

The Seahawks re-signed wide receiver Cody White on Wednesday, the team announced.

White, 27, has spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks.

He bounced between the active roster and the practice squad last season, playing 10 games. He finished the season on injured reserve after injuring his groin in Week 17.

White finished with three receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown and added four kickoff returns for 106 yards.

He entered the league as an undrafted free agent, spending time with the Chiefs, Giants, Broncos and Steelers. In 2021-22 — his two seasons with the Steelers — White appeared in 16 games.

I bounced around from a bunch of different teams, not knowing if I’d be able to stick or not and finally finding a home in Seattle. It’s been amazing for me,” White told Ari Horton of the team website.