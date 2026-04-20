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WR Eric McAlister broke a foot at TCU’s Pro Day

  
Published April 20, 2026 06:03 PM

TCU wide receiver Eric McAlister broke a foot during position drills at the school’s Pro Day, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. McAlister is expected to be fully healed from the Jones fracture by the start of the season.

He projects as an undrafted free agent, per Dane Brugler of TheAthletic.com.

McAlister played three seasons at Boise State before transferring to TCU.

He made 72 receptions for 1,190 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2025, earning All-America honors.

McAlister did have off-field issues to address in his pre-draft interviews with NFL teams. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury in 2024, and soon after, was arrested for violating conditions of his bond after his urine tested positive for THC, per Brugler.