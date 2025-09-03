 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
nbc_pft_brianspeech_250903.jpg
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
nbc_pft_biggestchallengebrian_250903.jpg
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_powerrankings_250903.jpg
PFT Power Rankings: Eagles atop throne in Week 1
nbc_pft_brianspeech_250903.jpg
Schottenheimer encourages Cowboys to ‘play free’
nbc_pft_biggestchallengebrian_250903.jpg
Jones will be biggest challenge for Schottenheimer

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

WR Jalen Royals won’t travel with Chiefs, ruled out for Friday

  
Published September 3, 2025 08:59 AM

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals would likely miss Friday’s opener against the Chargers and the team officially ruled him out on Wednesday.

Royals will not travel with the team to Brazil as he continues to recover from the knee injury that has delayed his NFL debut. Royals was a fourth-round pick in April.

The Chiefs will also be missing the suspended Rashee Rice at receiver. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the top available wideouts for Kansas City.

In addition to ruling Royals out, the Chiefs also issued an estimated practice report because they will be traveling on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) would have been the team’s only limited participant. Brown (ankle), linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) would have been full participants.