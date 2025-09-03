WR Jalen Royals won’t travel with Chiefs, ruled out for Friday

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that rookie wide receiver Jalen Royals would likely miss Friday’s opener against the Chargers and the team officially ruled him out on Wednesday.

Royals will not travel with the team to Brazil as he continues to recover from the knee injury that has delayed his NFL debut. Royals was a fourth-round pick in April.

The Chiefs will also be missing the suspended Rashee Rice at receiver. Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster are the top available wideouts for Kansas City.

In addition to ruling Royals out, the Chiefs also issued an estimated practice report because they will be traveling on Wednesday. Defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott (ankle) would have been the team’s only limited participant. Brown (ankle), linebacker Jack Cochrane (knee), cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee), tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee), linebacker Drue Tranquill (back), and tight end Jared Wiley (knee) would have been full participants.