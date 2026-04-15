WR Omar Cooper visits with 49ers on Wednesday

The 49ers are wrapping up the pre-draft visit season by meeting with a potential addition to their receiver room.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they are hosting wide receiver Omar Cooper on Wednesday.

Cooper has met with a number of other teams after helping Indiana to a national title during the 2025 season. He had 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season with the Hoosiers and is considered a likely first-round pick when the draft gets underway next Thursday.

The 49ers signed veterans Mike Evans and Christian Kirk as free agents during a makeover of their wideout group. Kendrick Bourne and Skyy Moore have signed with other teams while Jauan Jennings remains a free agent and Brandon Aiyuk is expected to be released at some point before the start of the regular season.