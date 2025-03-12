WR Trent Sherfield agrees to deal with Broncos

Free agent wide receiver has agreed to terms on a two-year, $8 million deal with the Broncos, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

The Broncos gave free agent Josh Reynolds a similar contract last offseason but ended up cutting him before last season ended.

Sherfield, 29, spent last season with the Vikings. He played 17 game with one start and saw action on 179 offensive snaps and 221 on special teams. Sherfield caught eight passes for 83 yards and a touchdown and made eight tackles.

Sherfield has played three seasons for the Cardinals, one for the 49ers, one for the Dolphins, one for the Bills and one for the Vikings.

In his career, he has 86 catches for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns with 36 special teams tackles.