Xavier Gipson named AFC special teams player of the week

Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills may be best remembered for Aaron Rodgers’ injury at the start of the first quarter, but the ending was pretty memorable as well.

The Jets defense forced the Bills to punt at the end of their first possession of overtime, but the prospect of the Jets marching down the field for a score wasn’t a great one given Zach Wilson’s presence at quarterback for the home team. Thanks to Xavier Gipson, there was no need to find out if Wilson could get the job done.

Gipson returned Sam Martin’s punt for a 65-yard touchdown and a 22-16 Jets win. The undrafted rookie out of Stephen F. Austin is the third player in league history to return a punt for a touchdown in overtime.

That was enough to make Jets fans smile after the nightmarish Rodgers development and for the league to name him the AFC’s special teams player of the week on Wednesday.