Xavier Legette “honing in” on catching the ball after costly drops as a rookie

  
Published May 28, 2025 06:49 AM

Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette had 49 catches last year, but the most memorable moment of the first-round pick’s rookie season was not a positive one.

Legette dropped a Bryce Young pass that would have given the Panthers a lead over the Eagles in the final minute of a Week 14 game. That drop stood out, but it wasn’t the only one that Legette had as a rookie.

There were seven dropped passes overall and Legette said on Tuesday that he watched tape of all 84 of his targets from last season as part of the process of cutting down on them this time around.

“Me getting open, that wasn’t a problem. It was just honing into to really catching the ball on the drops,” Legette said, via the team’s website. “Mainly just trying to catch it more with my hands and letting it get into my body or crossing my eyes.”

The Panthers offense finished the 2024 season on an upswing and they added wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the mix in the first round of the draft. Legette said he thinks that will create “a problem either way” for opposing defenses, but it will be an easier one for them to solve if Legette can’t show more of a knack for holding onto the ball.