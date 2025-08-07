Xavier McKinney could miss the rest of training camp with a calf injury

Xavier McKinney has played 37 consecutive games, counting the postseason. The Packers safety insists he will keep that streak alive, promising a calf injury he irritated this week won’t keep him out of the season opener.

McKinney, though, does expect to miss the rest of training camp and all three preseason games.

“Obviously glad that we caught it when we caught it, so just kind of trying to take it slow and then the build-up, obviously,” McKinney said Thursday, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “But I’ll be ready when it’s time to go, for sure.”

McKinney, who signed a four-year, $67 million contract as a free agent in 2024, earned All-Pro honors with eight interceptions in his first season in Green Bay.

The Packers lost cornerback Nate Hobbs last week. He underwent knee surgery, but like McKinney, Hobbs expects to be back for the Sept. 7 opener against the Lions.