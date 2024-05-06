Xavier Worthy on Patrick Mahomes: It’s amazing to have a QB that wants you

Just after he’d been selected in this year’s draft, Chiefs receiver Xavier Worthy extolled the virtues of playing with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The three-time Super Bowl-winning QB wasn’t on the field with Worthy over the weekend at Kansas City’s rookie minicamp. But Worthy noted that Mahomes has already started to develop their relationship.

“I talked to him — connected with him a little bit,” Worthy said on Saturday, via John Dixon of ArrowheadPride.com. “He was excited about me coming into the camp.

“It’s amazing just to be able to have that quarterback that wants you. … That means they’re obviously going to try to find a way to get you the ball and make you a part of the offense.”

Worthy, who set a scouting combine record with a 4.21 40-yard dash, seems to feel fortunate that he landed with the Chiefs.

“I feel like everybody would want to play for Pat, just how amazing a quarterback he is and how personal he is,” Worthy said.

We’ll see if Mahomes and Worthy can develop a quick rapport in a few months.