Virus Outbreak Tiafoe Tennis
American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland Guardians
Guardians manager Terry Francona back running club after health scare to start road trip
Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
Will Yates be a co-leader or support Pogacar?
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers

XFL draws more than 24,000 in San Antonio, site of 2023 championship game

  
Published February 20, 2023 05:30 AM
As explained last night, attendance continues to be a challenge for spring football leagues.

Two Texas games on Saturday drew just over 12,000 in-person fans, each. A Sunday game in San Antonio did dramatically better.

Via Sports Business Journal, the San Antonio Brahmas had more than 24,000 present during Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Battlehawks. It was the biggest crowd of the weekend, and technically a sellout -- since only lower-level tickets were sold at the Alamodome.

Before the game started, the XFL announced that the eventual championship game will be played in San Antonio, on May 13. Maybe, by then, they’ll be able to open the upper deck -- and fill it up, too.

The local team has some work to do to qualify for the game. Despite leading 15-3 with only 1:25 to play, San Antonio fell to St. Louis, via a touchdown, a three-point conversion, a converted fourth-and-15 play in lieu of an onside kick, and a touchdown.