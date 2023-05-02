 Skip navigation
XFL sack leader Trent Harris invited to Broncos rookie minicamp

  
Published May 2, 2023 09:08 AM
Players in the XFL are trying to catch the eye of NFL teams and at least one player has been able to do that this season.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that pass rusher Trent Harris has been invited to take part in the Broncos rookie minicamp. Harris leads the XFL with 9.5 sacks in nine games for the Houston Roughnecks this season.

Harris was undrafted out of Miami in 2018 and spent the season on the Patriots practice squad. He had 22 tackles and 1.5 sacks for the Dolphins the next year and he appeared in eight games for the Giants over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns.

Harris spent time with the Ravens last summer and had a brief stint on the Raiders practice squad during the season before moving on to the XFL.