XFL special teams player of the year Darrius Shepherd to try out for Lions

  
Published May 5, 2023 03:08 AM
May 1, 2023 08:08 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine the Lions’ move to draft Hendon Hooker in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft and discuss what this means for Jared Goff’s future in Detroit.

Darrius Shepherd’s work on special teams in the XFL has helped earn him another look in the NFL.

Shepherd was voted the league’s top special teams player and the XFL announced that he will be trying out for the Lions at their rookie minicamp.

Shepherd played in 14 games for the Packers during the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He caught six passes for 47 yards as a wide receiver and also served as the team’s kickoff returner. He has had stints with several teams since being dropped in Green Bay, but did not make any other NFL regular season appearances.

While playing for the XFL’s BattleHawks, Shepherd averaged 24.8 yards per kickoff return. He also caught 48 passes for 519 yards and six touchdowns.