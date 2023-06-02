Yannick Ngakoue hoping to get interest from a Super Bowl contender

Free agent defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is one of the few proven pass rushers still available at this stage in the offseason. He’s hoping to find the right fit.

Ngakoue, who has spent time with the Jaguars, Vikings, Ravens, Raiders and Colts, said his primary concern is trying to win a Super Bowl ring.

“I definitely want to play for a contender, play for a team and an organization that wants to win a Super Bowl ,” Ngakoue said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “That’s one of the things on my agenda, to be able to help and contribute to that. Hopefully I can get some great interest from a contender.”

Ngakoue said the money isn’t what he’s thinking about as much as finding a team he can grow with.

“I think in the financial aspect, that has everything to do with my agent and whatever team I decide to go to,” Ngakoue said. “I just feel like instead of doing business I’m looking to have a stable home.”

Ngakoue has at least eight sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons, so he should be a reliable addition to some team’s pass rush. But at this point he’s still waiting for the right fit.