Yannick Ngakoue: I feel like I was meant to be a Bear

Yannick Ngakoue’s moved around a lot over the last few seasons and his newest spot is on the edge of the Bears defense.

Ngakoue signed a one-year deal with the Bears this week and said at a press conference that he feels it will be an “easy transition” to his sixth team in the last five seasons. He also shared why he thinks this stop might have been one he’s always been destined to make.

“I feel like it was meant for me to be here,” Ngakoue said, via the team’s website. “I actually have a bear tatted on my hand. I feel like that was a sign to me that I was always meant to be a Chicago Bear. I just wanted to go somewhere I feel like I fit in, and I feel like I fit in here. t’s a great culture, great history. It’s a great place to play football.”

Ngakoue’s continued movement around the league hasn’t been because he’s been unproductive as an edge rusher. He has recorded at least eight sacks in each of his seven NFL seasons and the Bears will be hoping he can keep that streak alive in 2023.