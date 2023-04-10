 Skip navigation
Years after their on-field fight, Marlon Humphrey welcomes Odell Beckham to Baltimore

  
Published April 10, 2023 12:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the significance of the Ravens reportedly offering Odell Beckham Jr. a deal and what this could mean for Lamar Jackson.

Odell Beckham signing with the Ravens means he’ll now be a teammate with a player who was once a bitter rival, Baltimore cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

During a 2019 game when Beckham was with the Browns, Humphrey and Beckham fought on the field. Beckham threw a punch, Humphrey took Beckham down, and both were penalized by the officials and fined by the NFL. The aftermath of the fight included Browns coaches complaining about cheap shots , Beckham saying he lost an earring in the fracas, and the Ravens releasing a video attempting to show that Humphrey was not at fault.

That’s all water under the bridge to Humphrey, however. Humphrey tweeted three weeks ago in support of the Ravens signing Beckham, and after the news broke on Sunday, Humphrey tweeted that he’s excited to play with him.

Want to be best friends and win a Super Bowl?? Let’s get it,” Humphrey wrote.

Things got heated on the field between the two players, and they may get heated on the practice field. But Humphrey will welcome anyone who can help the Ravens win.