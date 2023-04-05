 Skip navigation
Yodny Cajuste signs tender to stay with Patriots

  
Published April 5, 2023 12:30 PM
Patriots offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste is back under contract in New England.

Cajuste has signed his restricted free agent tender.

That means Cajuste is back with the Patriots for a salary of $2.7 million this season.

As a restricted free agent, Cajuste had a brief opportunity to explore free agency, but the Patriots would have had the opportunity to match any offer he signed with another team, and if the Patriots hadn’t matched, the team that signed him would have had to give the Patriots a third-round draft pick.

The 27-year-old Cajuste was a 2019 third-round pick of the Patriots who has been plagued by injuries, missing all of his first two seasons. But when healthy enough to play, Cajuste has started five games and shown promise, and now the Patriots will have at least another year to see how well he develops.