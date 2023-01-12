Younghoe Koo named NFC special teams player of the month

The Falcons weren’t a winner this season, but their kicker Younghoe Koo can celebrate a little bit this week.

Koo was named the NFC special teams player of the month on Thursday. It’s the second time that Koo has taken the honors.

Koo did not miss a kick in five games during December and January. He was 12-of-12 on field goals, including a game-winning kick against the Cardinals in Week 17, and 7-of-7 on extra points in those contests.

For the season, Koo made 32-of-37 field goals and 33-of-35 extra points. He’s made nearly 91 percent of his field goals since joining the Falcons in 2019.