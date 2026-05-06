Younghoe Koo to attend Saints’ rookie minicamp as a tryout player

Kicker Younghoe Koo will take a shot at earning a job with the Saints this weekend.

The team’s roster for this weekend’s rookie minicamp shows that the former Falcons and Giants kicker will attend the camp on a tryout basis.

Koo was released by the Falcons after missing a game-tying field goal at the end of a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers and then appeared in five games with the Giants later in the season. The most memorable moment of that run came when Koo failed to hit the ball on a field goal attempt in a loss to the Patriots, although the embarrassing moment wound up having a positive outcome for a Kentucky man who discovered he had a brain tumor after laughing himself into a seizure in the wake of Koo’s miscue.

Koo was 4-of-6 on field goals and 11-of-12 on extra points while with the Giants. He is 185-of-217 on field goals and 186-of-194 on extra points for his career.

Charlie Smyth is the returning kicker in New Orleans. The Saints also signed undrafted free agent Mason Shipley.