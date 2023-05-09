 Skip navigation
Younghoe Koo to wear No. 6 in Atlanta after Bijan Robinson gets No. 7

  
Published May 9, 2023 12:20 AM

Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo will wear the No. 6 jersey in Atlanta after giving No. 7 to Bijan Robinson, the Falcons’ first-round draft pick.

The No. 7 jersey in Atlanta became the most popular jersey in Falcons history when Michael Vick wore it from 2001 to 2006. After Vick went from Falcons starting quarterback to prison inmate, no one wore the No. 7 jersey for the Falcons until Koo got it in 2019.

Now the Falcons have announced that Koo will wear No. 6 so Robinson can wear No. 7.

Backup quarterback Logan Woodside had previously been No. 6 in Atlanta but will wear No. 11 this season.