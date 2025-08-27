YouTube-Fox reach “short-term extension” of carriage deal

There’s good news, for now, if you have YouTube TV and if you hope to watch football on one of the various Fox networks.

The two sides have reached a “short-term extension” of a contract that expired on Wednesday. The duration of the extension has not been disclosed.

Presumably, it kicks the can through Saturday’s college football opener between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

Earlier in the day, FCC chairman Brendan Carr urged Google, YouTube’s parent company, via social media to get a deal done, specifically mentioning the Texas-OSU game.

Fox has a Week 1 slate of NFL regional games on Sunday, September 7. On Sunday, September 14, Fox will broadcast Eagles-Chiefs, in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.