YouTube-Fox reach “short-term extension” of carriage deal

  
Published August 27, 2025 06:59 PM

There’s good news, for now, if you have YouTube TV and if you hope to watch football on one of the various Fox networks.

The two sides have reached a “short-term extension” of a contract that expired on Wednesday. The duration of the extension has not been disclosed.

Presumably, it kicks the can through Saturday’s college football opener between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State, starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Fox.

Earlier in the day, FCC chairman Brendan Carr urged Google, YouTube’s parent company, via social media to get a deal done, specifically mentioning the Texas-OSU game.

Fox has a Week 1 slate of NFL regional games on Sunday, September 7. On Sunday, September 14, Fox will broadcast Eagles-Chiefs, in a rematch of Super Bowl LIX.