YouTube rolls out more options for Sunday Ticket

The first Sunday of the 2023 season arrives on September 10. On that day, Sunday Ticket will debut on a platform other than DirecTV.

YouTube has landed the package on which DirecTV had a hammerlock since 1994. For somewhere between $2 billion and $2.5 billion annually, YouTube and YouTube TV will sell to interested consumers the right to watch out-of-market games.

At the full retail price of $399 for the season and at only $2 billion per year, YouTube will need 5 million subscribers to break even. Of course, YouTube might not want to break even. The cash given to the NFL becomes a loss leader to lure customers and/or to get them to purchase other products.

Regardless, the goal will be to get as many customers as possible. Toward that end, YouTube announced on Wednesday some more details about the product.

First, in all but seven states (Georgia, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, and Tennessee), customers will be able to divide the price into four payments of $99.75 each.

Second, discounted pricing for students is coming, with details to be announced next week.

Third, viewers watching Sunday Ticket will be able to engage in live chats and polls.

Fourth, an “extensive assortment” of multiview combinations will be available.

Beyond the $399 annual price, YouTube has set up a couple of other options for Sunday Ticket. For example, Verizon will make Sunday Ticket available to certain subscribers. Also, Warner Bros. Discovery will offer a Max-Sunday Ticket bundle.

Regardless of the number of subscribers, the test comes when the product goes live. How much lag will there be? Will the stream freeze?

We’ll find out on September 10, and every Sunday thereafter until Week 18.