YouTube rolls out Sunday Ticket, for full-season price as low as $249

  
Published April 11, 2023 05:28 AM
April 10, 2023 12:25 PM
From Micah Parsons to Aaron Donald, Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which current NFL players they believe should play both offense and defense.

NFL Sunday Ticket has a brand-new home. It apparently will have its time-honored approach.

Buy it all, or buy it none.

YouTube has announced that current YouTube TV members can add Sunday Ticket at a presale, full-season price of $249 (through June 6), a $100 savings from the retail cost.

RedZone can be added for $40 for the full season, making the total price $289 for YouTube TV subscribers, or $389 for non-subscribers, who can purchase Sunday Ticket through YouTube Primetime channels.

Omitted from the press release is any reference to the ability to purchase out-of-market games for one team at a time, one week at a time, or one game at a time. Instead, you apparently will still have to buy it all in order to have any of it, which seems to be an antitrust violation hiding in plain sight.

The best news is that customers no longer will need to have a satellite dish or subscribe to DirecTV. Sunday Ticket will stream anywhere, and everywhere.

As long as you have good enough WiFi, that is.