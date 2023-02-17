 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago
nbc_cycling_thetour21ep2_230630.jpg
The Tour 21: Riding for Survival 2023, Episode 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

YouTube TV alerts subscribers to upcoming arrival of NFL Sunday Ticket

  
Published February 17, 2023 02:28 PM
nbc_pft_paytononpushplay_230217
February 17, 2023 09:11 AM
Sean Payton says he'll make regular use of the ability to shove a runner from behind until the NFL changes the rule. Peter King says it's "dumb" that it's still allowed and would be "shocked" if it doesn't get changed.

We knew it was coming, but there was still something special about opening the email from YouTube TV alerting subscribers that NFL Sunday Ticket is coming soon.

“Need more football this fall?” the message explains. “We got you. Starting this upcoming 2023 NFL season, you’ll be able to add NFL Sunday Ticket to your membership to watch every out-of-market Sunday afternoon game.”

The email drops a footnote to these “blackout disclaimers": “You will generally receive out-of-market Sunday afternoon games unless the game is locally broadcast. Your billing address (zip code) is associated with your streaming access. However, due to NFL rules, you might also see blackout restrictions based on your mobile device’s location (e.g., subscribers might not be able to stream while attending an NFL game or in surrounding stadium areas). If there is an outage in your location, we’ll do our best to let you know.”

From its inception in 1994, Sunday Ticket had been available only on DirecTV.

Sunday Ticket will be available as both a YouTube premium channel and as an add-on to YouTube TV.

There will be more details over the coming month, including price point and features and potential flexibility. It has always been an all-or-nothing transaction, with no ability to purchase the product by weekend or by team. Maybe that will change, as of 2023.