YouTube TV offers $20 credit to customers (which likely means no Monday Night Football, again)

The negotiations between YouTube TV and Disney apparently did not go well.

YouTube TV has sent an email to subscribers explaining that a $20 credit is coming.

“We’ve been working in good faith to negotiate a deal with Disney that pays them fairly for their content and returns their programming to YouTube TV,” the email explains. “We know it’s been disappointing to lose Disney content, and we want you to know we deeply appreciate your patience. In light of the disruption, we’re offering our subscribers a $20 credit. . . . Over the next few days, you will receive a follow-up email with instructions on how to redeem your $20 credit for YouTube TV. Once redeemed, this will be applied to your next bill.”

While a deal could, in theory, be done at any time, it’s not looking good that a resolution will happen before Monday night’s Eagles-Packers game.