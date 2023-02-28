Zac Stacy sentenced to six months in jail for domestic violence

Former NFL running back Zac Stacy has been sentenced to six months in jail for two separate attacks on his ex-girlfriend.

A judge in Orange County, Florida sentenced Stacy on Monday evening , according to TMZ.com.

Stacy’s ex-girlfriend said in court documents that he “physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent. . . . He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

Stacy pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor domestic violence battery and two counts of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Stacy played for the Rams in 2013 and 2014 and for the Jets in 2015.