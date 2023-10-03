Zac Taylor: I love confidence, leadership Ja’Marr Chase showed after Sunday’s loss

After the Bengals’ 27-3 loss to the Titans on Sunday, a brief video clip of Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase made the rounds on social media.

It featured Chase saying “I’m always fucking open” while being pitched as a sign of the wideout’s frustration with the offense, but the full context of his comments played much differently. Chase was asked if he felt he had enough time to get open on a day when the Titans produced a lot of pressure during a session that also saw him say he believes Joe Burrow will “get back to it in no time” and that the offense has to do more to capitalize on its opportunities.

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he sometimes watches players’ postgame video sessions to see if their comments are “about the team” and singled Chase’s comments as “how our best players handle it the right way.”

“It’s real leadership,” Taylor said at his press conference. “He’s reflecting a lot on when I get my opportunities, I got to find ways to be explosive and get in the end zone. We got to be more detailed looking at the playbook and watching tape. I thought he was outstanding. . . . It shows the confidence he has that I’m going to get open and win and when I get my opportunities, I’m going to do something with it. I love that. It’s confidence from one of our best players.”

At 1-3, the Bengals need a way to translate that confidence and leadership into better results on the field sooner rather than later.