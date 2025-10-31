 Skip navigation
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Zac Taylor: Mike Pennel’s departure creates opportunity for McKinnley Jackson

  
Published October 31, 2025 05:30 PM

McKinnley Jackson asked the Bengals to trade him or release him for a chance to play. Coach Zac Taylor said Jackson will get that opportunity in Cincinnati now that the Bengals have given Mike Pennel his desired release.

Just keep working,” Taylor said Friday, via Jay Morrison of SI.com. “I like McKinnley. There’s going to be an opportunity in that room as we keep going with Mike Pennel leaving.

“Just keep putting your head down and working and earning those opportunities. That’s my recommendation I’ve given him. We’ve had good conversations.”

The Bengals, under new coordinator Al Golden, have made Jackson a healthy scratch for six games. In the two games he was active — Week 5 against the Lions — he played six defensive snaps.

The Bengals made Jackson a third-round pick out of Texas A&M in 2024. He began his rookie season on injured reserve with a knee injury but appeared in the remaining 13 games, making one start.

He totaled 15 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble last season.

Pennel’s playing time dropped the past two weeks, prompting him to ask to leave. The Bengals wanted to create more opportunities for young players Jackson and Jordan Jefferson anyway.

“There’s going to be opportunities for both of those guys,” Taylor said.