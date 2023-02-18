Zac Taylor never wants to retire from the Bengals: They’ll have to carry me out in a casket

Bengals coach Zac Taylor is only 39 years old and has already coached the Bengals for four seasons, taking them to the AFC Championship Game twice and the Super Bowl once. And he thinks he’s a very long way from being finished.

Taylor, a former Nebraska quarterback, told HuskerOnline that he doesn’t ever see himself voluntarily leaving the Bengals.

“They’re gonna have to carry me out of here in a casket,” Taylor said. “I love it. Just specifically, Cincinnati. It’s a really good fit for my family and myself, and the other coaches, and ownership, and [Director of Player Personnel] Duke Tobin. I can’t ever imagine myself anywhere else. Yeah, they’ll have to kick me out of here.”

Football coaching is a high-stress job, and many coaches burn out quickly. But Taylor sounds serious about staying in Cincinnati for his entire career.