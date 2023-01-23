 Skip navigation
Zac Taylor: NFL formulates plans for coin tosses and neutral sites, we keep screwing it up

  
Published January 23, 2023 12:18 AM
Bengals coach Zac Taylor sarcastically apologized to the NFL for ruining its plans after the Bengals beat the Bills to advance to the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

After the regular-season Bengals-Bills game was canceled, the NFL had planned a coin toss to determine home-field advantage if the Bengals finished a half-game ahead of the Ravens in the AFC North, and had planned a neutral site if the AFC Championship Game had been the Bills against the Chiefs. The Bengals thwarted those plans by beating the Ravens in the season finale and by beating the Bills on Sunday.

“It is tough because they have to formulate the plans for coin tosses, and they got to formulate the plans for neutral site games, and we just keep screwing it up for everybody,” Taylor said after the win. “And I hate that for people who have to endure all the logistical issues, we just keep screwing it up. So I’m sorry.”

The rest of the way, there are no special plans: The Bengals visit the No. 1 Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and if they win that, they advance to their second straight Super Bowl.